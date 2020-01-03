|
Juva Ann Stefanakos, 78, of Boise, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on January 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4th, at the North End Collective Church, 1723 W. Eastman in Boise with Pastor Bill Briley, officiating. A visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. A burial will be held on Thursday, January 9th at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, Pa. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for Juva's family at www.AccentFuneral.com
Juva was born in Salamanca, N.Y., to Howard and Marie (Hubertus) Scholl on February 6, 1941. She graduated from Salamanca High School. She went on to attend Virginia Intermont College and the University of Buffalo's Millard Fillmore College, from which she earned her nursing degree and worked as a registered nurse for five years. She married Thomas Stefanakos, Cmdr. United States Navy Ret., on November 19, 1966, at Submarine Base Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii.
While raising their three sons, Juva was an active member of the Gamma Sigma Phi sorority, served as president of the Officer's Wives Club at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., and president of The Garden Club of Green Meadow Point in Chesapeake, Va. She also volunteered at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, serving returning servicemen and refugees from Vietnam. She later managed the Zona Spray Cooking School in Hudson, Ohio, where she cooked alongside notable chefs Rick Bayless, Bobby Flay and Julia Child, among others. She loved to garden, cook with her family, travel, ski and hike. On warm evenings you'd usually find Juva relaxing on the front porch of the couple's North End home, where she'd chat with neighbors and offer them a glass of wine.
Juva is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerome.
Juva is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas, of Boise; son Michael, his wife, Victoria, and grandsons Owen and Caleb of Freeport, Maine; son Robert, his wife, Jennifer, and grandchildren Theodore and Daphne of Boise; and son James, his wife, Amanda, and grandchildren Maia, Xander and Phebe of Graniteville, S.C.; her brother, Doug Scholl, of Melbourne, Fla.; as well as her beloved dog, Sitka, and granddog, Cocoa.
Memorials may be given to the , or the . The Stefanakos family would like to thank the caring staff of the cancer ward at St. Luke's Hospital for their constant and loving support.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020