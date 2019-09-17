|
Kacie Fostermerk
1977-2019
Kacie Fostermerk, 42 yrs old of Boise, Idaho (originally of West Ishpeming, MI) peacefully passed away with family and friends at her side, on August 25th 2019 in Boise. She was born in Marquette, MI, June 7th 1977. Her son Chance was the center of her world and was an exceptional and loving mother.
A Celebration of Life is to be held in Boise, Idaho Sept 28 at Sandy Point State Park at Lucky Peak 12-6 In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to P.O. Box 50051 Boise, ID 83705.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019