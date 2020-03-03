|
Kai Eugene Keliikuli
October 10, 1968 - February 13, 2020
Kai is now walking with his father in a world we only dream of. The sands of peace, and the soil of love now carry his feet as he runs in eternal peace. His legacy lives in the lives he touched, the memories he left, and his children Connor, Shane and Madeleine. He is survived by his loving mother, Carolyn, brother Keith, sister Maile, and Melanie Keliikuli.
As a child, Kai was quiet, contemplative, yet adventurous and welcoming to life's adventures. He was humble, yet fierce. His ethics of right and wrong were entrenched in his actions. Kai protected those that were ridiculed for being different, stood when a lady entered the room, respected and revered his elders. His signature characteristic was his smile, it reflected every moment of interest, compassion, curiosity, ferocity, mischief, and love.
Kai was born in Moscow, Idaho, resided in Indianapolis for a short time, and ended up in Boise, Idaho in 1972. He attended Lowell Elementary, South Junior High, and Borah High School. He graduated from Borah High School in 1986, partier of the year, and terrorized many on the football field. Upon graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps. He participated in Desert Storm, and made many dear friends. He departed the Marines in 1992 and attended Boise State University for the next four years attaining a Bachelors of Science, and Chemistry with Emphasis on Biochemistry. In 1996 he was invited to the University of Michigan, and attained his Master of Science degree in Biophysics. He then pursued a career of Software programming.
Kai's service in the Marines, is a testament to his toughness. He was definitely a prophet of "skin" grows back. Physical injury was just an annoyance, no matter the degree, it never stopped him from performing at the highest levels.
Running became not only a passion, but a way of dealing with life's disappointments, as well as it's celebrations. He became an Ultra Marathoner, and elite group of athletes that have mastered self-discipline, and broken through mental and physical walls that most humans cannot even begin to fathom.
One of the most consistent characteristics of Kai, was his analytical nature. He always had to know how things worked. In childhood, constantly turning the toaster upside and dumping it contents, to breaking down cellular structure, this trait was consistent. Kai's "Beautiful Mind" was truly on a different level, but his humble nature rarely revealed this to those that loved him.
Kai had a passionate love for animals. His interaction with them was often seen at home, and the softness of his spirit would come out. The features of his face would relax into an unconditional state of peace and love.
Above all, Kai's love for his children, family and friends, is the Rainbow of his Spirit. It is the core value of Kai that never waivered. In his final years his greatest joys were his children.
Please come celebrate Kai's life with us. Ceremony will be held at the Ironwood Bar and Grill, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Boise Idaho 83714, 4:00pm – 8:30pm. There will be live entertainment afterwards for those wishing to continue the celebration.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2020