Karan "KC" Bjornsen
January 1949 - July 2019
Karan "KC" Bjornsen passed away peacefully in her home on July 8, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Anthea, Elesa and Katrina, step-son Jay, and her 8 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Fritz, Marrgo and Lois.
She was a loving and doting daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
KC lived a vibrant life full of color and adventure. She traveled the world and lived in Africa, Indonesia and China. She loved to take cruises with her family and explore different countries and cultures.
She always enjoyed learning and taking classes. She was an avid reader and writer of poetry and fictional stories, as well as collaborating with writing groups in her community.
KC was an amazing artist and loved various forms of art. She created beautiful works of sculpture, painting, sewing, crocheting and quilting.
She enjoyed helping people through her work at Douglas Mental Health Services in Nevada, and was a compassionate champion for those with mental health issues.
Due to the schedules of so many out of town friends and family, a celebration of KC's life will be held in Boise, Idaho in July 2020.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019