Karen Emaline Derosier

1946 ~ 2019

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Karen Derosier in her home on April 25, 2019. Karen was born to Olive Sherman on October 10, 1946, in Oakland, California. Her and her mother moved to Glenns Ferry, where Olive married Glen Fuhriman in December of 1947. Karen graduated from Mt. Home High School in May of 1964.

On October 8, 1964, two days before her 18th birthday, Karen married John W. Derosier, a young airman stationed at Mt. Home Air Force Base. John and Karen moved to Boise in 1965, where Karen attended Boise Jr. College. It was here they started their family.

Karen was an avid reader and loved to spend time with family. She especially enjoyed Sunday dinners with the family as well as playing cards, dancing and bowling. Karen had an entrepreneurial spirit and ran her own bookkeeping service for several small businesses. Many clients became close friends.

Karen was the oldest of six and is survived by her brothers Terry, Tom and Rich Fuhriman; sister Connie Quin; sons Joseph (Lisa), John (Kami) and Troy; seven grandchildren, Brittney, Brianna, Ashton, Sierra, Marissa, Thayen and Uriah; and one great-grandson on the way.

Karen is preceded in death by her father Glen, mother Olive, brother Glen Jr. and her husband John.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 1:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, followed by a graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Luke's Mountain State Tumor Institute, a place that took such great care of her during her battle with cancer. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 1, 2019