Karen Jensen Kerns, age 73, passed away of natural causes on Monday October 21, 2019. Karen was born February 26, 1946 in Boise, ID to Mary and N. F. Jensen Jr. She grew up in Boise attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High and graduated in 1964 from Boise High School. Karen attended the St. Alphonsus Nursing School where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class. She enlisted in the US Army and served as a First Lieutenant Surgical Nurse in the Vietnam War until honorably discharged in 1969. As with many veterans, her experiences in the War profoundly affected the rest of her life. Karen went back to school and received her Masters of Education from Albertson College of Idaho in 1994. She worked in the nursing field throughout her career. Karen was a marvelous nurse. Her patients were always on her mind and her number one priority. We know she made a difference in her patients' lives. Karen is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Cory) Freese and grandchildren, Collin, Corban, and Caitlyn; her daughter, Leah (Spencer) McLean and grandchildren Amelia, Charlotte and Preston; her Aunt Jacqueline Early of Annandale; many cousins of the Jensen, Dukleth, Early, and Gilbert families. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Steve Jensen, granddaughter Camille Freese, and multiple aunts and uncles. Karen lived life through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, laughing, sewing, gardening, and crafting. Karen had a love of animals like her father. She had pet dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and a pot belly pig named Hoover. Karen was an avid reader and loved to write letters and in her journals. Graveside services will be held at 10:50 am, Tuesday, on October 29, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd Boise, ID 83714. A reception will immediately follow at Louie's 2500 E Fairview Ave Meridian, ID 83642. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society in honor of Karen. We are saddened that our mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, cousin, niece has left us so early, but we are grateful she is at peace. She will be missed tremendously. A special thanks to the staff at Touchmark The Meadows for all the love, care, and patience they showed our mom. We appreciate everything they did.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019