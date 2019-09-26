|
|
Karen L. Osgood
1944-2019
IN LOVING MEMORY OF KAREN L. OSGOOD AND JAMES A. OSGOOD
Karen passed away at the age of 75 from this World on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to be reunited with the love of her life James "Jim" Osgood. Karen has for many years suffered from illness and died of natural causes.
Karen was born in Salt Lake City on June 7, 1944 to Douglas & Wilma Jean Burgess. Being a devoted Catholic Karen attended St. Mary's in Boise and Graduated from Boise High School in 1962. BHS is where she met and fell head over heels in love with Jim. Karen also attended Boise State Junior College.
Being highly gifted in Science and Math, Karen felt a strong need to help others who suffered from disease and therefore became Executive Director of the Idaho Chapters for Multiple Sclerosis and the American Cancer Society. Karen & Jim also supported St. John's, St. Michael's, St. Alphonsus & St. Judes Children's Hospital.
In 1980 Jim & Karen formed United Brands Int'l Inc. to pursue Worldwide Agriculture and Seafood ventures. UBI Inc. is the original Importer of imitation crab meat into the United States. Potatoes are the main stay of the Family business.
Jim & Karen's greatest pleasure were the Family Race Horses. The Family formed Osgood Stables Inc. which has won numerous Idaho Cups and many prestigious Stakes races in the USA. Osgood Stables won Horsemen of the Year in 1990 at Les Boise Park. The Family treated our horses as if they were our children & every horse was found a happy home at the end of their career. The Family still holds a track
record at Les Bois Park.
Karen & Jim are survived by two sons James "JD" Osgood (spouse Sherri), Matthew "little a**hole"
Osgood (deceased spouse Kitty), 5 Grand Children Michael (Spouse Julie), Oliver, Abby "the apple of her eye", Jared & Brittany. 3 Great Grand kids, Carter Osgood, Ellie & Noah. Karen is also survived by her loving & devoted sister Melissa Burgess who took care of Karen until her passing. Karen is also survived by her Brother & Sister in law, Bruce & Kathy Osgood, numerous Nieces (Megan & Erika), a Nephew & Steve.
Karen is preceded in death by her loving Husband James, a son Michael J. Osgood, a Daughter in law Celia "Kitty" Osgood & sister Marsha Burgess Gomez. Also their dogs Jude Senior, Jude Junior & the God forbidden Chloe.
Jim & Karen were married in 1961 in Boise. The Family enjoyed time together in their 2nd home in Sun Valley, Idaho & Christmas vacations in Maui, Hawaii.
Through triumphs & tragedies the Osgood Family endures. Jim & Karen's 60 years of devotion is proof anything is possible.
A Catholic Funeral Mass for Karen and Jim with a Service following will be held this Friday, September 27th 2019 at 8:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 1500 Wright Street, Boise, Idaho 83706. The Family kindly ask for contributions to the cause of your choice, in memory of Jim & Karen.
We also ask Family, Friends and everyone to embrace loved ones, mend broken fences & help the less fortunate. God Bless.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019