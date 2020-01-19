|
|
Karen Leedy Yates
1947-2020
Karen Leedy Yates, 72, died of metastatic breast cancer on Friday, January 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.
To honor her life, graveside services will be held at 11am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 W Hill Road, Boise, followed with a Celebration of Life (the "party" she hardily requested!) from 1-4pm at Eagle Hills Golf Course-Cedars Room, 605 N Edgewood Lane, Eagle.
She was born on December 14, 1947 to Keith and Frances Leedy in Ontario, Oregon. Early, she lived in Payette, Idaho but then moved to Caldwell, where she attended school; graduating with the Caldwell High School class of 1966. She kept in contact with many classmates and loved their get-together lunches and reunions to share memories and laughs.
In June 1966, she married Ric Adler and gave birth to daughters, Leslie Adler Doerr (John) of Atlanta and Kari Adler Swanson (Ben) of Boise. They later divorced; but share grandsons, Ian and Mason Doerr, Austin, Jackson and Colton Swanson; and granddaughter, Marci Doerr Shell; as well as great-grandchildren, Emmeline, Juliana, William, Archer and Everett Shell.
A few years later, her youngest daughter, Leah Korte Barkes, was born. Leah added grandchildren, Jordyn Korte Novack and Brady Meekhof.
She worked in Caldwell as a secretary for Simplot for many years before moving to Boise and accepting a position as a legal secretary with the Idaho Department of Transportation; retiring in 1997. It is there that she met and worked with Chick Yates. They married on May 10, 1996 in Elko, Nevada. Friends and partners for 27 years.
Together, they kept a close circle of friends and neighbors. She enjoyed the card parties, BSU games, lunches, dinners and trips they all shared throughout the years. She also found joy in her gardening, home improvement projects, crafts, shopping, and miniature schnauzer, Betsy. Her hair, nails, and make-up were always on point, even until her last day!
In addition to her husband and daughters, she has left behind her step-daughters, whom she loved like her own; Jill Yates Hymas (Scott) of Boise, and their children, Taylor, Jack and Madison; and Amy Yates Muta (Matt) of Atlanta, and their children, Hana, Miko, and Ryo; sister, Nachele Farden; and best friend, Evey McAdams, who was always there for her.
In death, she joins her daughter, Leah; brother Keith "Kit" Leedy, parents, and grandparents.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020