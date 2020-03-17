|
|
Karen L. Lunde
68
Karen Lunde, 68 of Boise, ID passed away March 3, 2020 @ the VA medical center. She is a native of Vancouver, WA - preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dolores, survived by her brother Dale of Vancouver and her husband Clifford Minnich of Boise. She served as a Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army. Her cremated remains to be dispersed at the VA cemetery. She assisted many families needs concerning care of their family members under distressing life conditions. Karen loved animals, she saved and rescued many distressed pets in her life.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2020