Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Sacred Heart church
Boise, ID
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart church
Boise, ID
Karen McBride Sivalon


1968 - 2019
Karen McBride Sivalon Obituary
Karen M Sivalon
8/12/1968 8/30/2019
On Friday, August 30, 2019 Karen M Sivalon passed away in Meridian, ID at the age of 51.
Karen had a passion for family and friends. She constantly brought people together to create and share memories. She had an infectious laugh that would fill the room and unrivaled ability to bring out the best in people. Her kindness and caring for everyone she came in touch with created numerous lasting friendships.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother Sara. She is survived by her husband Ted, her two children, Sara and Teddy, her father Ken, and her two brothers Kevin and Brian.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home with a viewing on Thursday September 5th at 6:00 PM and funeral services at 11:00 AM on Friday September 6th both at Sacred Heart church in Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019
