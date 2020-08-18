Karen Rhinehart
Dec 23, 1950
Aug 12, 2020
Kathy Jane Rhinehart was born in 1950, in Eugene, Oregon to Noah Bost and Vianona Stroud. Kathy lived in Mapleton, Oregon until she was 10 years old. She then moved to Pendleton, Oregon and then later to Ontario, Oregon. She married Gary Findling and they had two boys, Brian and Darin. They later divorced. She married Larry Beagles of Ontario, Oregon and they had two boys, Cody and Chad. Later divorced. She married Larry Rhinehart of Ontario, Oregon. They were married for 28 years and later divorced.
Kathy worked for Malheur Bell for over 30 years. She started in phone repair and moved up through the company from there. Her friends from work will always remember her as a very dedicated employee and hard worker. She retired from the phone company and started a cleaning business.
Outside of work, Kathy loved to go fishing and would do it whenever she was able. Her favorite times though were fishing for salmon on the Oregon coast. She was also very good at it and would outfish everyone in the boat. In her later years she bred Yorkie puppies and brought love and joy to all those that purchased one from her. Her animals were well loved and she made sure they went to good homes.
Kathy was a wonderful mother and always took care of her family. Especially around the dinner table. There was no finer a cook than Kathy Jane. She started cooking for her family when she was 13 years old and did it until she physically could not do it anymore. Many a Thanksgiving meal was blessed with her famous Potato rolls.
She was preceeded in death by her Mother, Father, sister Virginia and her son Brian. She lost Brian to cancer when he was 8 years old. She chose to be baptised with her son Chad on May 15, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Ontario, Oregon. Anyone that knew Kathy and loved her will miss her very much.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Larry and Linda Keeton for all the help and support they gave Kathy during her illness.
A funeral service will be held on August 19, 2020 for close friends and family. The family is asking that instead of sending flowers please make a donation to a children cancer research charity in memory of Kathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com
.