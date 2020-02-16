|
|
Karen M. Shrum
1941 ~ 2020
In loving memory of;
Karen Mae (Miller) Shrum, 78, passed away on January 26, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. Karen was born in Boise, Idaho on May 12, 1941. She is survived by daughters Kim Campbell, Boise, Idaho; Terri Lynne, Longmont, Colorado; sister Beverly Price, Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Chelsey Coon (Jason) Twin Falls, Idaho; Autumn Haney (Ben) Longmont, Colorado; Jason Campbell, Boise, Idaho; great grandson Axel Coon, Twin Falls, Idaho. Karen was predeceased by her father Frank E. Miller, mother Thelma D. (Jones) Miller, two nephews and three cousins. Karen attended Roosevelt Elementary, East Jr. High and Boise High schools, graduating in 1959. Married Elbert L. Shrum, June 19, 1959 and divorced in 1986. Karen has always resided in Idaho, cities of Eagle, Meridian, Homedale and Boise. She had many friends and the gift of staying connected with them all. Karen had a big heart and gave of herself freely. She had an in-home child daycare for several years and cared for each child as if they were her own. She also was part owner/operator of Shrum's Meat Block throughout the 1970's. Karen enjoyed quilting, sewing – she created several memorable wedding gowns from scratch, spending time with her grandchildren, family, playing cards and was a phenomenal cook and homemaker.
Viewing will be at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho on Wednesday February 19, 2020, 6:00-8:00pm.
Graveside Service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd., Boise, Idaho on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020