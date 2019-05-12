Karen Sue Sipe

January 21st 1946 - May 6th, 2019

The light and guidance of our life has transcended, and will be sorely missed. Our beloved Wife and Mother Karen Sue Sipe has returned to her Heavenly Father, family and friends on May 6th, 2019 at the age of 73.

Karen was born January 21st, 1946 in Pocatello Idaho to Roy and Edna Kenitzer. Shortly after her family moved to the little town she loved so much, Hagerman Idaho where she graduated High School.

Karen attended Brigham Young University where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education. While attending BYU she met the love of her life, James R. Sipe.

Jim and Karen married in the LDS Manti Temple April 3rd, 1968.

They started married life in Elko Nevada and moved to Buhl Idaho. They then moved to Hailey Idaho where they stated raising their family of five, and remained there for fifteen years. Karen and Jim then moved to Boise where they continued to raise their family.

Karen loved teaching school, and did so for many years. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved to make it an inviting place for family to visit. She also served as a counselor for the Girls State Organization.

Blessed with the divine gift of charisma and caring, she had a magnetism that drew others to her. Her gift for communication comforted family, friends and even strangers. She loved the outdoors and loved to camp, hike and bike. She was an avid Broncos fan.

Over the years she raised five children, who were her greatest treasures; Stephanie Kay, Russell James, Spencer Roy, Kristen LaRae, and Sandra Jean. She was the most patient and wonderful mother in the world, and those qualities also made her an incredible grandmother to her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Karen's care for others, faith and zest for life will continue to bring forth fruits in the lives of all those who knew her. She was and always will be the Soul of her family, and she will be missed beyond measure. She was a bridge of love on this earth as she will be in heaven.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00am. Located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 6032 North Five Mile RD, Boise Idaho 83713. A Viewing will be held that morning from 10:00am -10:50am at the Church. Interment will be at 2pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery located at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise Idaho.

We love you Mom! Published in Idaho Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary