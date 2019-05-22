Karin Elfriede Thompson

1944-2019

Karin E Thompson-Bryson, 75, of Nampa, went home to her maker on May 14, 2019. Karin fought a long battle with cancer and passed away peacefully surrounded by her children.

Karin was born Mar 20, 1944, in Freiberg, Germany. Shortly after the war's end, her family moved to Berlin, Germany. It was in Berlin that she met an American soldier, Howard Thompson, and on Feb 21, 1962 they married. Being an Army wife isn't always the easiest thing. She moved around a number of places to include Frankfurt, Germany, a number of places in Texas including Waco and El Paso, then to Richland, Washington and finally Boise, Idaho. Somewhere in there she managed to have 3 children.

In 1980, the whole family moved to the family "farm" in Nampa along with her step parents and aunt. During all this time, Karin, was not one to sit with idle hands. She was very artistic and with every endeavor, she excelled. She created hand crafted porcelain dolls, miniature doll houses complete with all the furnishing, stain glass objects, oil paintings, quilting blankets, and a number of other crafts too many to mention.

Karin's house was always decorated properly for the season, she ensured that everything was perfect. When it came to the house, all her special touches were in every corner. Outside of the house, she kept the yard in perfect shape as well, every plant and bush had to be just right, and there better not be a weed in site.

Howard passed away in 2006, and in 2010, she met Lavar Bryson, and the 2 of them built a wonderful life together until his passing in 2018. During this time frame, Karin extensively volunteered her time first at Mercy Medical Center followed by the Nampa Police Department.

Karin is survived by her sister, Feli, of Germany; her three children, William, Jim, and Tina (along with their spouses); as well as her two grandchildren, Emily (and her husband), and William Jr.; and her extended family of grandchildren, Alan, Cody, Tanner, Shawn, and Colt. She is also survived by her new children, Jimmy and Sherry; and adopted daughter, Bridgit, as well as adoptive son, Toshi. Close family friends include the White family and the England family as well as the Lee family. Karin collected friends everywhere she went and there are too many to mention, but she loved them all dearly.

As there will be no memorial services, the family respectfully requests that any donations be made to the or consider volunteering time to a local agency that may need it.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 22, 2019