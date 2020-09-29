Karl-Johan Grimes
1982-2020
Karl-Johan Grimes was born on October 17th, 1982 in San Francisco, California. Karl passed away at the age of 37 at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Karl was the beloved only child of Jim and Vanda Grimes. He was and will always be their little baby boy. Despite being an only child, Karl made many brothers and sisters on his journey in this life. Karl was fiercely loyal, and a loving friend, and his friends became his family. Karl loved this family with all of his heart, and Karl had a big heart. He had a lot of love to give, and he was generous with his love. He loved and he was loved. He will always be loved.
Karl is survived by his parents, Jim and Vanda, his aunts Valerie, Eva, Berit, Michelle, and Niki, his uncles Ove, Rick, Michael, and Larry, his grandpas Maurice and Jerry, and his cousins, Lasse, Anders, Johan, Martin, and Carolin. Karl was also survived by his countless friends.
Karl was preceded in death by his grandparents Dorothy, Horst, and Wilhelmina. Karl was also preceded in death by a tragic number of friends. Karl will forever be missed, and his memory will forever be cherished.
Karl had a free and bright and easy smile, a contagious laugh, and a wicked sense of humor. As a tall and beautiful man, with bright blonde hair, Karl stood out in a crowd. As a wonderful and irreplaceable human, Karl will forever stand out in our memories.
Karl was a citizen of the world who loved to travel and broaden his horizons. Karl was an expert at broadening his horizons, so he was the perfect partner in any adventure worth having. He loved music and art and books. He had a talent for seeing the beauty of the world, and he loved the wild and being outdoors. Karl lived his life with an open mind and an open heart. He will forever remain an inspiration to those who loved him.
Karl lived in Sweden as a youth. He spoke Swedish, and he hoped to go back someday. Karl will return to Sweden to be laid to rest, and he will stay in the hearts and memories of all of us who loved him. He is at peace.
We are going to say goodbye with a small and socially distanced celebration of his life at the Ivy Wild Park pavilion on October 10th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. We ask that you respect his family's wishes if you join this celebration- please wear a mask, and please stay safe.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "Karl Grimes Memorial Fund" on gofundme.com
. Your donations will help take Karl back to Sweden.
We love you, Karl.