Karl Knudsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl O. Knudsen
1947 ~ 2020
Karl Oluf Knudsen, son of Henry and Virginia Knudsen, was born January 17th, 1947 in Boise, Id. He received his education in Boise, and graduated from Boise High School in 1965. He received his degree in Business from Boise State University, and he worked many years for International Harvester as an outside truck parts salesman. He was currently retired and enjoying his free time. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing in Idaho's great outdoors. He was an avid college and professional sports fan, and enjoyed playing cards for many years. Karl was a fantastic provider for his wife and daughter, as well as the rest of his family. He suffered a stroke and passed away on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Shawn Knudsen, and daughter Emily Knudsen, as well as his brother Kelly Knudsen (Linda Knudsen,) and sister Susan Madsen-Kleinfeldt (David Kleinfeldt,) and many nieces and nephews, friends, and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kleone Aschenbrenner, and his niece Jessica Aschenbrenner. Memorials may be sent to Pheasants Unlimited Treasure Valley Chapter or Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center. Please specify in memory of Karl Knudsen.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, burial will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Maher
June 16, 2020
I have such fond memories of Karl. I met him thru my mom and was forever blessed. He always called her "mom" and me "sister Debbie". He was a kind spirit with a heart of gold. His generosity to the community being Santa is one of several great memories. His sense of humor was always a bright spot of any day. I cannot say enough about this man. May he rest in peace. My heart goes out to the family.
Debbie Needham
Friend
June 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Needham
June 16, 2020
We offer our sincere condolences to Karl's family and our prayers that he is now in God's hands and at peace.
Dale/Irena Fackler/Facklerova
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved