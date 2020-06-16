Karl O. Knudsen1947 ~ 2020Karl Oluf Knudsen, son of Henry and Virginia Knudsen, was born January 17th, 1947 in Boise, Id. He received his education in Boise, and graduated from Boise High School in 1965. He received his degree in Business from Boise State University, and he worked many years for International Harvester as an outside truck parts salesman. He was currently retired and enjoying his free time. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing in Idaho's great outdoors. He was an avid college and professional sports fan, and enjoyed playing cards for many years. Karl was a fantastic provider for his wife and daughter, as well as the rest of his family. He suffered a stroke and passed away on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.He is survived by his wife Shawn Knudsen, and daughter Emily Knudsen, as well as his brother Kelly Knudsen (Linda Knudsen,) and sister Susan Madsen-Kleinfeldt (David Kleinfeldt,) and many nieces and nephews, friends, and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kleone Aschenbrenner, and his niece Jessica Aschenbrenner. Memorials may be sent to Pheasants Unlimited Treasure Valley Chapter or Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center. Please specify in memory of Karl Knudsen.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, burial will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.