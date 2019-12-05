|
|
Karolyn Lea (Grimmett) Lininger
1943 ~ 2019
Karolyn Lea (Grimmett) Lininger, 76, passed away on December 2, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born January 23, 1943 in Buhl, Idaho to Ed and Vera Grimmett. She was the youngest (and last surviving) of five children, and the only girl. Her brothers were James, Kent, Dee, and Hue Grimmett. Her family moved to Mountain Home, Idaho as a young girl. She met and married Robert Lininger, who was in the Air Force, stationed in Mtn. Home, and they were married on September 14, 1963. Bob and Karolyn moved to Boise shortly after, where they raised their family and never left.
Karolyn is survived by her son, John Lininger of Boise, and her daughter, Merri Lininger Cox of Gilbert, Arizona, 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Karolyn treasured her children and grandchildren. After her children were raised, she spent many years caring for her grandchildren. She found great joy buying them little treasures. She was also an avid Christmas crafter, as every family member's tree attests. She was close with her nieces and nephews as well. During Karolyn's last few years, Emilie returned the kindness she had received by taking care of Karolyn.
Karolyn never met a stranger. She would strike up a conversation with anyone (and everyone) she encountered. She enjoyed spending time with her TOPS friends, and loved her neighborhood family.
Karolyn had a big heart, and her many friends and family will miss her dearly.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00am, at the LDS Church, 3020 West Cherry Lane, Boise. Viewing will be held at 10:00am, and the grave dedication at Morris Hill Cemetery will follow the funeral.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019