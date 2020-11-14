Katharine E. Shrum

1925-2020

Katharine E. Shrum was born and raised in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. She married David F. Shrum on May 7, 1945. Katharine and David resided in Glenns Ferry until 1969, and then moved to Pocatello, Idaho. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Glenns Ferry Rosevere's Hardware store, the Glenns Ferry Mercantile Store, and the Pocatello Peterson's Furniture Store. Katharine was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and also enjoyed her card clubs.

Katharine was much loved and respected by her entire family. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, her son-in-law Bob, and her parents Bill and Lillian Petersen. Katharine is survived by her sister Charlotte Kleffner, three children Diane Austin, Susan Watanabe (Add), Bill Shrum (Vicki), five grand children Kelli Hawkins (Dave), Jaime Mason (Jerry), Jennen Morris (Cable), Sakae Watanabe (Coryn), and Tyler Shrum. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren – Janika, Madison, and Brodie Hawkins, Josh and Caleb Mason, and Bridger and Vander Morris.

Katharine resided at the Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho, close to her daughter, Diane's family at the time of her death. Our entire family have appreciated the attention and care given to our Mother by the Generation staff. We also appreciated the final coordination of care and counselling given on Mother's behalf to both her and our family by both Generations and the Hospice of North Idaho.

Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be at a future date.



