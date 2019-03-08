Katherine Ann Duerr

1936-2019

Kathy was born and raised in Litchfield, MN, the oldest daughter of seven children. After completing his time in the Navy, Litchfield native Gary Duerr married Kathy on September 8, 1962. They made homes in South Dakota, Iowa, and Idaho having three children – Jeffrey, Jodi and Jennifer – along the way. In Payette, they owned the local drug store with pharmacist Gary and bookkeeper/main buyer Kathy handling all aspects of operations. After selling Payette Drug, Kathy moved on to the in-town Carpet Gallery, where she worked the showroom floor and let her organizational skills shine. When Gary took a job in Boise, they built a house there and set down roots.

The church was important in her life and Kathy was active in the Catholic Women's League. She also devoted time to the Assistance League of Boise's thrift store, where, again, she kept everything in order. The Beta Sigma Phi women's sorority provided another outlet for her energy, and her 'sisters' there appreciated her contributions to the sorority's social, cultural and service activities.

At home, she loved to garden, making sure that every plant was just so. Inside the home, she arranged a never-ending procession of seasonal decorations. She was a great cook and baker, with Christmas time being a favorite. She showered family and friends with an assortment of treats, the centerpiece being the family recipe poppyseed cake.

She is survived by her husband Gary, their three children and their spouses Jeff (Jon), Jodi (Bill), Jenn (Tom), five grandchildren William, Brynn, Layton, Amaya, and Kinzy, and four siblings Donald, Dianne, Greg, and Gary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to Adams Camp (Colorado branch). This is a camp for children with special needs that was near and dear to Kathy's heart. Donations can be made online www.adamscamp.org or sent to Adam's Camp, 6767 South Spruce St, Suite 102, Centennial, CO 80112.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary, 1500 E. Wright St. in Boise. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com