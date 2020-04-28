|
Katherine Virginia Nicholas Almquist
February 5, 1922 - April 24, 2020
Katherine Virginia Nicholas Almquist (affectionately known as Virginia, Ginny, Ginger, or Nana) departed the earthly world and went to join her husband Clayton Henry Almquist on April 24th, 2020 from natural causes in Boise, ID. At the time of death, she was accompanied by her loving son and daughter Clayton Almquist and Sharon Job.
Virginia was born on February 5th, 1922 in Wilson, Idaho to Joseph Marion and Mary Ellen Kelly Nicholas. She was the 6th of 9 Siblings (Ella, Blanche, Loretta, Cecelia, Joe, Rita, Jack, George). Virginia went to grade school in Wilson for the first 5 years of her education and then she transferred to St. Paul's Catholic School in Nampa, Idaho. She graduated high school from Melba High in 1939 at the age of 17. Being only 17 she was unable to join nursing school after high school, so she took a job working at the hospital and saving money until she turned 18 when she could enroll in nursing school at Mercy Hospital.
Virgina met the love of her life Clayton in October of 1941. They were married on Friday April 3rd, 1942. After being married she was forced to leave nursing school because at the time you could not be in school and be married. That said, she later finished her nursing degree in 1965 at the Utah Community College after her youngest child left for college. Sharon was born in 1943 and Clay in 1947, she actively participated in all aspects of their upbringing, which included being a Brownie and Girl Scout leader as well as a Den mother for the Cub Scouts.
Virgina worked at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center as an LPN from 1967-1972. In 1972 she chose to forgo her career to support Sharon and care for her grandson Brett. She later was blessed with the opportunity to care for her granddaughter Molly, great grandchildren Ashley and Tanner and a special grand daughter Christina. She had the privilege of watching them all grow up and being a major part of their lives.
Throughout Virginia's life she was an active member of the Catholic Church and she held numerous leadership roles. One of these roles was the President of Idaho Council of Catholic Women from 1987-1989.
Virginia not only loved her children and grandchildren, but she was a living advocate for all children. In 1982, she successfully introduced a joint custody bill into the Idaho Legislature and she also worked for a coalition to document the need for funding of shelter homes for battered spouses and children which helped present appropriate legislation in relation to this charter
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Almquist, her eight siblings, and numerous other relatives.
She is survived by daughter (Sharon Almquist Job), Son (Clay Almquist), grandson Brett Job (spouse Lisa Olmstead), grandson Sam Pyne (spouse Katie Pyne), granddaughter Molly Almquist and granddaughter Christina Johnson.
She is also survived by great grandchildren Ashley Job, Tanner Job, Berkley Olmstead, Murphy Olmstead, Seth Pyne and Logan Pyne.
Due to Covid-19 their will be a graveside service for immediate family, with the intent to have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah, Boise 83706 or a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 28, 2020