|
|
Kathleen "Katy" Flanagan
1950-2019
Kathleen "Katy" Flanagan passed away December 31, following a diagnosis in September of metastatic lung cancer. She was born September 19, 1950 in the Southwest Oregon town of Coos Bay. In 1968, she graduated from Marshfield High School, moving then to Eugene, where she graduated from the University of Oregon in 1972.
During her time at the U of O, she became involved in their newly created Outdoor Program. It was the start of a lifelong love of hiking, mountaineering, river running, and cross country skiing. Katy met her husband Gary Grimm through her work with that program and they married in 1980. Together they started Mountain Visions, a multi-media production company focusing on environmental issues in collaboration with governmental organizations, environmental groups and many others.
Since the time of her college days, Katy has always had at least one Malamute as a companion. Around 2007 she began spending countless hours saving, transporting, fostering, and placing Malamutes in safe homes. Her commitment inspired numerous others to do likewise.
Predeceased by her spouse, Katy is survived by her brothers, Tom (wife Kathleen) of Anacortes, Washington and John, of Portland, Oregon.
To honor Katy, please consider a donation to the organization about which she was so passionate: Moonsong Malamute Rescue at PO Box 5095, Boise, ID, 83705-5095, or to an environmental advocacy group of your choice. A full tribute and a celebration of Katy's life will be done in the future.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020