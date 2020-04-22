|
|
Kathleen June Schultz
1949 - 2020
Kathy passed away on April 19, 2020 peacefully at home with her family after a short illness. Kathy was born July 26, 1949 in Oregon. After school she traveled all over the US as a migrant worker & saw almost all 50 states in her travels. She always had a story about a particular place she had been & what she had seen while on her adventures when she was younger. Her kids joked that she was like Forest Gump & unknowingly had been to many places during crucial times in history & hadn't even known it. Kathy ended up in Washington state in 1977. She made roots & lived there with her family until they moved to Boise, Idaho in 1985.
Kathy loved camping, the outdoors, going for long drives in the mountains & listening to music. When she first moved to Boise & did not know her way around, on her days off she would pack up the kids & lunch & just drive all day getting to know where she lived. She loved that you could drive in any direction for 30min & be in the mountains. She had quite the green thumb & has many house plants to prove it. She took pride in being able to bring plants back from the brink when someone had neglected them.
She was the best Nana ever & loved spending time with her grandkids more than anything. Each child she ever came into contact with was told immediately they could call her Nana. She retired in 1996 from Micron & spent the rest of her days watching her grandkids. She took such pride & pleasure in being able to care for them. She knew how to make each one of the kids feel special & always had time & interest in anything they were doing.
Kathy was like a mother to many of her kids' friends. She always made everyone feel welcome at her house & had an open-door policy for anyone who needed anything. Her house was the house that everyone hung out at & she got to know each of the kids. She became a Nana to many of their children also. The loss of her is not solely felt by her children & grandchildren, but also to the many people who felt she was a mother & friend to them. Steve & Laurie, TJ, Grac, Jen, Billy & Xebra, Brian & Rena, Jason & Kristie, & many more. Kathy loved having family around & taught her children that blood isn't always what makes a person your family. It is the love that you share with those people that makes them your family. She leaves behind a large family of loved ones who will miss her every single day & will be better people every single day for having had her in their lives.
Kathy is survived by son Raymond Lopez & wife Stacy, daughter Esterae Guilliams & husband Joe, daughter Sandi Coriell, & daughter Valori Antle & husband Wade & her pride & joy her grandchildren; Anthony, Allyssa, Gavin, Elysia, Calen, Gigi, Josh, Joel, Kelsi, and numerous great grandchildren & friends. She is preceded in death by mother Alberta Thomas, father Raymond Barclay, brother Cliff Barclay & numerous Aunts & Uncles
The family would like to thank all of the staff at St Luke's Hospice for their care & compassion for Kathy during this time.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020