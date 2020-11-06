Kathleen Marie Quijano

Kathleen Marie Quijano, 79, was born in Boise, Idaho at St. Luke's Hospital on June 24, 1941. The only child to Bill and Thelma Mulvania, Kathleen was raised with love, guidance and encouragement, qualities which gave her the self-confidence and determination to cultivate an adventuresome spirit and a can-do attitude that became the foundation of her life.

Kathleen attended Linfield College for two years and then graduated from Boise Junior College as a Registered Nurse in 1961. While in school, Kathleen went on a blind date with a handsome and charismatic University of Idaho student, Cesar Quijano. Kathleen and Cesar were married on October 12, 1962, which coincidentally is Cesar's birthday. This was her effort to help him remember the anniversary date. The newlyweds settled in Boise, where Kathleen worked as a nurse, and they started a family, welcoming three children into the world: Rene, Carma and Christopher.

As a young Mother, Kathleen continued to work in the healthcare field, eventually becoming a Head Nurse and later, moving into Hospital Management. Her true joy, however, was bestowing upon her children the same blend of independence and determination that characterized her own upbringing. In the winter, they skied together, and in the summer, packed up the car and went to Lucky Peak for boating outings, Kathleen making sure everyone had the necessary supplies and ALWAYS being the first water skier of the season. Her most cherished memories, of course, were created at the family cabin in McCall, where laughter was a permanent resident as the years turned into decades.

Kathleen's enthusiasm and industrious nature were hallmarks of her professional commitments. She retired as the Director of Safety and Risk Management for St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, leaving a legacy of fellowship and achievement in her long career. In the community, Kathleen served on the board of the Bogus Basin Ski Racing Alliance and chaired the BBSEF Ski Swap for many years, devoting countless hours with good cheer, kindness and effective leadership. Another passion for both Cesar and Kathleen was the Bogus Basin Ski Patrol, where Kathleen volunteered countless hours in the Ski Patrol Shack taking care of injured skiers.

Kathleen enjoyed travel, always appreciating things that stimulated her sense of curiosity and cultivated an appreciation for others, a combination that could describe her golf game, a beloved activity. Kathleen also loved her many pet dogs, drank her coffee black and could be persuaded by the charms of a good glass of red wine or vodka. All of those things, however, were secondary to the devotion to her husband and children.

Kathleen succumbed to Covid-19 on October 30, 2020 with no underlying conditions outside of dementia. She is survived by children Rene Quijano, Carma Burnett (Paul Mangiantini), Christopher Quijano (Megan Quijano) and three grandchildren Bridget Burnett, Gabriella Quijano and Dominic Quijano. Kathleen also made wonderful late life friends at Plantation Place Assisted Living in Boise, to whom the family is forever grateful for their loving care and sensitivity.

Kathleen might no longer be of this earth, but we will never forget that she is with us wherever we go, whether it's looking out over the lake in her beloved McCall, or simply encouraging us to visit those places where our better angels can take us.



