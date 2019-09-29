|
|
Kathleen Kathy Wilson
Feb 1st 1964 to Sept 21st 2019
In Loving Memory: Kathleen Lynn Wilson, who always went by Kathy, was born February 1st, 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She moved to Idaho in high school where she stayed and graduated from Middleton High School. She then moved on to college, where she graduated from Boise State University. She had two children, Katelyn and Derek Bloom, who she loved dearly. Kathy moved from Boise back to Nampa in 2003 where she married Carl Wilson on July 17th, 2004.
Kathy worked full time for St. Alphonsus in the Nampa Cardiology Clinic for the past 16 years.
Kathy was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and sister. Kathy passed away peacefully at her home on September 21st, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Carl Wilson, two children, Katelyn Bloom and Derek Bloom both from Nampa, her mother Diane Jacobs, and siblings Colleen Webb, Maureen Jacobs, and Larry Jacobs all from Michigan and Indiana.
Kathy also leaves behind four dogs; Webster, Bosco, Baxter, and Sarah. A Celebration of life will be held at Nampa first church of the Nazarene on October 19th at 12:30 pm. 601 16th Ave South, Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019