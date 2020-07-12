Kathryn Ann (Gulhaugen) Clare

1934-2020

Surrounded by her family, Kathy Clare, our beloved Grammy, peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on July 3, 2020. She will be dearly missed here by so many. Her entire life was spent caring for others as she continually offered practical help and extended joy, grace, and wisdom to everyone she encountered. She loved her family, neighbors, friends, church, and most of all her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kathy was born on September 26, 1934, in South Bend, WA, to Theodore and Gertrude (Christensen) Gulhaugen. Her early life was spent in the Lutheran churches which her father pastored, first in Astoria, OR, and then in Sacramento, CA. Kathy graduated from Grant Union High School in 1952, and then moved to Tacoma, WA, to attend Pacific Lutheran College where she earned her BA in education.

After a few years of teaching in Tacoma, Kathy married her high school sweetheart Dick Clare in 1956. They eventually moved to Sacramento and then settled in the Redding/Anderson/Cottonwood area to raise their three sons.There she taught reading and devoted her life to her family and leading women's Bible studies.

Outside of her relationship with Jesus, Kathy's greatest joy was being with and serving her family. She loved being a grandma to her eight grandchildren, and she spent half of each year planning for Clare Cousin Camp, an annual reunion where only the grandchildren came for a fun weekend of crafts, recreation, special treats, and Bible stories with Papa and Grammy. She also attended all of the school and sports events of grandkids while living in Federal Way, WA, and Meridian, ID.

Four years ago, Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Richard (Dick) Clare. She came back to WA where she could live with family and enjoy all of the celebrations and gatherings. She is being deeply missed already by her family: son Scott with wife Denise of Kenmore, WA, and his children Ben (Carissa), Emily (Macray), and Sarah (Levi) with granddaughter Hope; son Tim with wife Becky of Meridian, ID, and his children Tyler (fiance Kylie) and Zach (girlfriend Amber); and son Jeff with wife Lorraine of Fircrest, WA, and his children Matt (Tori), Aaron (Josilyn), and Elise.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Amardeep Gill (Franciscan Health) and the nurturing caregivers at River Rock Adult Family Home for their excellent care of Kathy over the past six months. Throughout her entire life, the joy of the Lord was Kathy's strength.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Olive Crest: Strong Families, Safe Kids at 3516 S 47th St, Ste 203, Tacoma, WA 98409. Kathy's family and friends will celebrate her life with a memorial service in early August.



