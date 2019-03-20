Services Service 10:00 AM Cathedral of the Rockies Boise View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kathy Stamy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathy Ann Stamy

7/14/1950 - 3/14/2019

Kathy Ann Stamy was born July 14, 1950 in McCall, Idaho to Howard and Ethel Koskella. She died March 14, 2019 in Meridian, Idaho. She is survived by her husband, Mike Stamy; his parents Clela and Roger Stamy; her daughter Rebecca Wargo; grandchildren Alex, Dominick, Olivia and Brianna Wargo, all of Boise, Idaho; a brother Ken Koskella and his wife Julie of Bremerton, Washington; a sister Kristin Koskella and her husband Floyd Loomis of Donnelly, Idaho; a sister Kim Woodhouse and her husband Rod of Boise, Idaho; a brother Kevin Koskella and his wife Jen of Boise, Idaho. And of course her faithful friend and companion, her boxer Milo. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kathy was a proud graduate of McCall-Donnelly High School, class of 1968. She continued her education at Boise State University but her studies were interrupted when she was diagnosed with potentially fatal Hodgkin's lymphoma. She underwent aggressive radiation, surgical and chemotherapy treatments at Stanford University made available to her through Boise State University School of Nursing. This allowed her nearly 50 additional years of life and all who knew and loved her are grateful for the extra time she had.

Immediately following treatment, Kathy resumed her education and earned her degree in nursing from BSU. For over 25 years she worked as an oncology nurse at St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute. Her life experience made her an oncology nurse without peer as she had walked in the shoes of her patients and they knew that she understood and empathized like no other nurse could.

Hidden under Kathy's calm blue eyes and cool Nordic beauty was a fierce and powerful determination to get things done. She was never idle; she couldn't sit still; she cultivated friends and flowers. She created a backyard garden oasis at her home in Boise. She hiked hundreds of miles of Idaho trails with her gal pals: the Wild Wilderness Women.

Kathy was a snow skier from the age of 5. At around age 50, she traded in her skis for a snowboard. We watched in awe as she put the young guns to shame as she carved elegant turns through the deep powder runs at Bogus Basin and Brundage Mountain.

Kathy and her husband Mike went on many adventures together. They made frequent trips to Hawaii. They spent wonderful long weekends at their cabin in Trout Lake, Washington. They hauled their split boards into the mountains outside Idaho City. They were both accomplished windsurfers and tried to fit in one or two trips to the Columbia Gorge each year. They spent a memorable week windsurfing Margarita Island in the Caribbean. They windsurfed Lucky Peak. They paddle boarded the ponds in Boise.

Kathy accomplished all these things and more while battling the disease that would finally take her life. Farewell our princess warrior.

The family wishes to convey their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses and entire staff of St. Luke's Meridian.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in remembrance of Kathy to Boise State University.

