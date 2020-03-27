|
|
Kathy Blickenstaff
1931 ~ 2020
After 88 years, Kathy Blickenstaff, the matriarch of our family, was suddenly called to be with her Lord and Savior after a stroke on March 19, 2020. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Our Nana was one of the most precious souls to grace this earth. Her world was her family, but her reach went far beyond. Born Kathryn Orva Willems on 8/18/31 to Peter and Kathryn Willems in Hutchinson, Kansas, she was destined for an amazing journey. She was a lover of books, dance and music, and brought light and laughter to every room she entered. Her beauty and absolute zest for life made her an attractive catch, and the lucky winner was Loren Blickenstaff, an athletic redheaded upperclassman who also was a star in the making. He promised, "if you stick with me babe I will have you in diamonds". She had $500 and he was in debt. Kathy finished school at McPherson College in 3 years so that they could graduate together and at the age of 20 she married her lifelong soulmate. They had a forever love that would span 68 years, and she always referred to him as her rock.
Their journey started with Loren's medical training, orthopedic residency, and military assignments, which meant they moved regularly including stops in Kansas, Washington DC, Fort Ord, California, Germany, and finally to Idaho for his medical practice. Medical stints in Alaska and Korea also took him away from her for over a year. Meanwhile our Nana raised 3 children and she often said "Love may be blind, but marriage is a real eye opener". Despite her incredible devotion to her family, she still managed to own a bookstore, sing in a band, help make a country record, write for the Emmett newspaper, skydive at age 50, play competitive bridge, organize a bible study group, and participate in various lifetime sports. She was also able to travel the world with Loren and their special group of friends - from artist studio visits to taking a boat through China, Kathy saw the world.
Your life flows in the direction that your energy goes and Nana's focus was always on her family. She was a regular at her children's sporting events and often had to be "calmed down" by Loren. She was fiercely devoted to and protective of her children, and later of her 6 grandchildren. Each of her grandchildren will attest - her love knew no bounds and everyone felt comfortable and cared for with Nana. Ever a talented writer, on our special occasions she often had a personalized poem she had written summarizing our journey. They became treasures. Even as her children grew older she was still our confidante and refuge from life's trials. She always promoted peace, love, and kindness. Later in life, her spirituality and her relationship with Jesus became paramount and she stressed that to each of us, and shared her faith through prayer with us all. She said, "my faith in Jesus is the best thing I can leave to my family". Even in her passing we know that she will still be blessing us in ways unseen and not yet imagined!
In the shining galaxy of family, with so many brilliant stars, all so unique and wondrous, there is one in the middle that keeps all together - the Nana Star. The Nana Star provides that gentle gravity which effortlessly and spontaneously allows all the rest to be happy in their cosmic orbit. However they spin and dance, however radiantly they shine, it is because they have the Nana Star at their center. And because she is premortal and essential, the Nana Star has no age. Even after all else has fulfilled its purpose and turned to dust, the Nana Star continues to burn brightly. For the light of the Nana Star is within and without and cannot be forgotten. As long as there is life, there is Nana.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Loren Blickenstaff, her loving sister Ellen Whitney, her three children, Dr. Richard(Amy) Blickenstaff, Lynda(Michael) Dimick, Joni Ball, and her six grandchildren, Drs. Nick and Brynn Blickenstaff, Katie and Keelan Dimick, Ryan Ball, and Ayni(Sean) Vienna. Her memorial service will be postponed until a future time. Currently, written condolences can be shared with the family through www.aldenwaggoner.com (click on the obituaries page).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 27, 2020