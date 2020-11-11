1/2
Kathy Nagel Baker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Nagel Baker
December 17, 1946 - November 9, 2020
Kathy Baker passed away on November 9, 2020. She spent her life loving and caring for as many as she possibly could. Kathy was mother to Wendy, Rob, and Brandon; she was like a mother to their spouses: Jim, Dana, and Kate. Kathy was "Grammy" to six lucky grandchildren: Katie, Tanner, Grace, Maggie, Lucy, and Violet.
For more than 52 years, Kathy made a family with her husband, Marshall. The two met at the University of Idaho in Moscow and married at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise. Together, they raised their three children across the country — from Walla Walla, to Columbus (OH), to Albuquerque, to Tulsa, and back to Boise. Throughout their life together, Kathy and Marshall traveled the world. They explored many cultures on cruises, bike tours, church expeditions, and more.
Kathy was born Kathleen Mary Nagel. She grew up in Boise with her brothers, Pat and Dennis. Her parents, Florence and Bob Nagel raised the family while building a specialty photography business, Idaho Camera. Once Kathy had grown children, she joined her brothers in the family business as both a portrait photographer and talented salesperson. She was proud to contribute to what her family built.
In the end, Kathy was surrounded by family and at peace. If you knew her, you witnessed Kathy's remarkable capacity to love, her joy-filled spirit, and a laugh that would energize and invigorate you. Kathy's love for children was inspiring. Kathy's legacy lives on in her six grandchildren.
In place of flowers, Kathy's family invites you to send gifts of thanks and appreciation to the staff of Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care (10681 McMillan Rd; Boise, ID 83713) for the incredibly dedicated care they provide every day. Additionally, donations to https://act.alz.org/ are also appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved