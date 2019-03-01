Kay Lin Jacobsen

1936-2019

Jacobsen, Kay Lin, age 82, of Mountain Home, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A viewing will be held at 10 A.M. at Rost Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 with a funeral service starting at 11 A.M. followed by burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home. Kay was born in Albion, Idaho on November 22, 1936 to Richard and Elsie Jacobsen. Kay enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1954, where he learned many valuable life lessons, including his trade as a mechanic. After his honorable discharge, he moved back to his family farm. In 1961, he met and married his love, Billie. They were married 50 years before Billie's passing in 2011. Together they raised 8 children. Kay and Billie became employed by the Blanksma family (Golden Sun Farm) in 1974 and remained as part of the family until retirement. Kay loved the time spent with his family, camping and catching up with friends. Kay is survived by his daughters Tessie, Pam, Tina, Gayla, Candy and Fritzie whom he fondly called his "pissy ass girls", 2 sons; Chick and Mike, a sister Juanita Kerbs, 22 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Kay is preceded in death by both parents, his wife Billie, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 2 grandsons.