Kaye Claudette Oveson

1932 - 2019

Kaye Claudette Oveson of Vacaville, California, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at their home in Monroe, Washington. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 A.M., at Meridian Cemetery, 895 E. Franklin Rd., Meridian, ID 83642.

Kaye was born May 4, 1932 in Buhl, Idaho. Growing up, she lived in many parts of the country since her father was career Navy. She attended most of her high school in Chester, Pennsylvania, but moved before her senior year and graduated in Norfolk, Virginia. She attended Brigham Young University where she met and married her husband, Merrill Gene Oveson.

She had two sons, Bruce Oveson of Occidental, California and Kreg Oveson of Monroe, Washington. Gene served in the Air Force and he and Kaye spent several years in Germany, where Kreg was born.

They spent most of their married life in California in Education. Kaye's final years of teaching were in Art at a school on Travis AFB in Fairfield, California.

Kaye was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; father and mother, Alvin David Parker and Venna Elizabeth Giles; and brothers, Dave and Brent Parker.

She is survived by her sons, Kreg (Glenda Matkins) Oveson and Bruce (Marla) Oveson; brother, Giles (Judy) Parker; grandchildren: Jesse Oveson, Jason Oveson, Jolene Matkins-Jovee, Brittany Matkins, Elliot Oveson, Allyson Oveson, Andi Oveson, and Carter Oveson; plus several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Kaye was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held many service callings over the years. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She loved art and played the piano. Kaye loved to tell wonderful life stories to her family and always "told it like it was."

Along with gratitude, hope and spirituality, she had a sense of humor and saw the value in making others laugh. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. Her journey here on earth has ended, but her spirit will go on while her memories remain with us forever.

Remembrances for Kaye's family may be left on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary