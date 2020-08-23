Kaylee Jan Rehn

June 5th 1964 - August 15th 2020

Kaylee (56) passed away August 15, 2020 in Nampa, Id., with her beloved husband Rick by her side. Kaylee was born in Seattle to Frank & Pam Hottell.

She married Rick December 15, 1989. After moving to Nampa they owned Gem State Towing. They sold Gem State Towing and Kaylee went to work at the UPS Store in Nampa for 15 yrs. Kaylee loved working with the public and was an entertaining and excellent customer service representative, loved by her customers and fellow employees.

Kaylee is survived by her husband Rick Rehn, stepson Joshua Rehn (OR), and grandkids Jadah, Loagon & Bailey. Mother Pam Hottell (WA), brothers Kevin Hottell (Gayle) (AL), Todd Hottell (WA), Sister Tanya (Rick) (WA), Sister in Law Kari (Mark) Beuthien (ID), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Dad Frank Hottell and Daughter in law Alecia Rehn.

Kaylee's family would like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice for their wonderful care.

No services planned at this time.



