1/1
Kaylee Jan Rehn
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaylee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaylee Jan Rehn
June 5th 1964 - August 15th 2020
Kaylee (56) passed away August 15, 2020 in Nampa, Id., with her beloved husband Rick by her side. Kaylee was born in Seattle to Frank & Pam Hottell.
She married Rick December 15, 1989. After moving to Nampa they owned Gem State Towing. They sold Gem State Towing and Kaylee went to work at the UPS Store in Nampa for 15 yrs. Kaylee loved working with the public and was an entertaining and excellent customer service representative, loved by her customers and fellow employees.
Kaylee is survived by her husband Rick Rehn, stepson Joshua Rehn (OR), and grandkids Jadah, Loagon & Bailey. Mother Pam Hottell (WA), brothers Kevin Hottell (Gayle) (AL), Todd Hottell (WA), Sister Tanya (Rick) (WA), Sister in Law Kari (Mark) Beuthien (ID), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Dad Frank Hottell and Daughter in law Alecia Rehn.
Kaylee's family would like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice for their wonderful care.
No services planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved