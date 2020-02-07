|
Keith A. Balls Sr.
1941 - 2020
Keith A. Balls Sr., of Boise, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, after a brief illness.
Keith was born January 5, 1941, in Logan, Utah. He was the oldest of six children. He was raised in the Kuna area and graduated from Kuna High School in 1959. After graduation, Keith attended Boise State University, where he earned a degree in Water Management. Sometime after that, he became a sheet metal worker and was a long-standing member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.
Keith is survived by his five children, Korenna Herron, Krystina Kennedy, Kellianne Honeycut, Keith Balls Jr., and Shawna Balls. He is also survived by his wife Verna Jerome Balls, his brother Dee Balls, his sisters Roenna Snodgrass and Tamara Exley, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents Quenton and Ilean (Leischman) Balls and brothers Michael and Sidney Balls.
Keith was an avid fisherman and camper. He was also creative and multi-talented. He created wrought iron fences and sculptures with his own designs. When he began a woodworking hobby (starting with birdhouses, some in the shape of stagecoaches), he wasn't content. His passion moved on to the construction of wooden trains and a variety of children's toys.
Funeral services for Keith will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 1:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a visitation starting at 12:00pm before the service begins. Interment will conclude at Kuna Cemetery. Casual attire would be awesome.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 7, 2020