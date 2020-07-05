Keith L. McGehee

1935 - 2020

Keith L. McGehee, age 84, entered Heaven's Gate on June 30, 2020. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Shaffer Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. A Celebration service will be at the Payette Nazarene Church, 1980 7th Ave N. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a Final Resting Place at Riverside Cemetery to follow.

Keith was born October 13, 1935 in Johnson, Kansas, to Earl and Alice Faye McGehee, graduating in 1954. He married Delores Spitzig on July 4, 1954 in Johnson, Kansas and swept his bride off to Idaho where they raised their 3 children, celebrating 66 years of marriage. Keith and Delores loved their work at Keith's Conoco/Sinclair Station in Ontario, Oregon for 36 years serving their customers who became lifelong friends. Keith loved everyone he met and wanted each to feel special by calling them "Shorty" or "Dolly" as he gave them a piece of candy or Big Red chewing gum.

Keith was a dedicated husband, dad and Grandpa. He was lovingly referred to by his family and others as "Pappy". He accepted Jesus at the very young age of 6 and shared Jesus' love with everyone he met.

Keith is survived by his wife Delores; daughter, Connie Eastman and husband Phil; Son, Rod McGehee and wife, Carma; Son, Robbie McGehee and wife, Bonnie; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; 1 sister Tammy Hall (Gary) in Parker, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.

Those who have gone on before him are his parents, four siblings; Jack, Lois, Frank, Carolyn and a baby granddaughter, Colleen.

Memorials can be made to the Payette Church of the Nazarene Kid's Camp Scholarships Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.

Heaven is a little sweeter now.

"SEE YA DOWN THE TRAIL" Pappy!



