Keith L. Folkman
1932 - 2019
Keith L. (Monte) Folkman was born 9/3/1932 in Hooper, UT to Clifford L. and Mildred Widdison Folkman, He was the eldest of 6 children. 2 brothers, Dale and Leon, and three sisters, Roselyn, Janet and Jelean. He received a degree in business from the University of Utah and served in the US Air Force also. Keith loved to work, and started and ran several successful businesses, including "Key Ag Distributors" in Twin Falls. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Marlene , the six children from his first marriage, Taunia Sloat, Pam Funk (Chris) Mark Folkman (Ranae), Cache Folkman, (Becky) Michelle Hardy,(Brad), and Shawn Folkman (Sandy) also three stepsons Steve Woodall (Toni) Bil Woodall (Linda) and Bob Morris (Sandy), Plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Roselyn, and a brother Leon. Keith was a kind man who loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed! A "Celebration of his Life" will be held at 1985 Black Cat Rd. Meridian, at 2 PM on Sat, Dec. 14.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019