Keith Larson
1930 - 2020
Norman Keith Larson (Keith) passed on at home with his sweetheart of over seventy years near his side this July 19, 2020. He was under the care of, and the family wishes to especially thank, Jan Hughes and family, and the staff of Hands of Hope for their care.
Keith was born November 9, 1930, in Roberts, Idaho, the second child of Hans Fredrick Larson and Clarice Calkins. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Martin (1956) and his younger sister, Lois Jeanne (Jack) Cragun (2013). He is survived by his siblings, Don (Jan) Larson (Common, Calgary, Canada), Jim (Carol) Larson (Ammon), and Hazel (Dix, dc) Hoffman (Idaho Falls).
Keith met his sweetheart, Bonne Jeanne Evans, in the spring of 1948. They were sealed together in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 14, 1949.
Keith and Jeanne welcomed four girls into their family, Debrah Larson Roundy (Carlos) (Burley, Idaho), Catherne Larson Meldrum (Kevin) (Salt Lake City, Utah), Clarice Larson Bench (Kevin) (Buckeye, Arizona), and Jan Larson Hughes (Richard)(Ammon, Idaho).
Keith taught two years each in Shelley and Wendell, Idaho. His next years were at Boise, Idaho, where he taught elementary, then he had principalships at Pierce Park and Cole School.
In 1970, he and Jeanne decided to make a big career leap. Keith would become a building contractor, building and selling homes. Indeed, Dad was a builder both of people and of homes.
While in Lincoln as an assistant principal, Keith worked with a special needs group, and his students built and created things that amazed the school staff. At his end, he volunteered in his daughter, Debrah's special needs classroom once again. His skill with those young people was amazing, and each student for several years turned out a shelf or end table that was worthy of the finest of bedrooms for the loved students.
In his later education career, Keith taught at Pleasant Valley, Three Creek and at Hollister.
Keith and Jeanne then returned to Idaho Falls where Habitat for Humanity kept Keith busy and gave a purpose to his life.
Next to Rupert, Idaho, then back to Ammon to stay their last years under the tender care of their youngest daughter, Jan Hughes and family.
Keith was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a stake missionary and ward clerk where he would diligently work to keep the records up in the days before computers. He also served as a teacher in the Young Men's program. He was always conscientious in ward/home teaching. As they grew older, he and Jeanne would share their people to minister to and loved working together.
Besides serving the Boy Scouts, Keith served on the Boise Idaho School Board from 1972-1976.
In their final moments together, his sweetheart and eternal love sang to him as she often did, his favorite songs and the most favorite, "Have I ever told you that I love you?" and she did.
Please go to https://www.woodfuneralhome.com/ for a complete obituary and information.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 23, 2020.
