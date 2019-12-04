Home

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tyhee Stake Center
12146 W. Tyhee Road
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tyhee Stake Center
12146 W. Tyhee Road
Keith Marlin Jensen


1930 - 2019
Keith Marlin Jensen Obituary
Keith Marlin Jensen
Passed away peacefully at his home in Chubbuck, Idaho with his wife of 67 years, Marian, by his side. Keith was born in Rexburg, Idaho and was raised a few miles southwest of Rexburg, Idaho in an area now known as Burton. Keith was the youngest of eleven (11) children. Growing up, Keith was an athletic and bright student with a keen mind. He attended Ricks College where he was a four-year letterman in track & field. While attending Ricks, he met his beautiful wife, Marian Amonette on a blind date and they quickly learned that she too was the youngest of 11 children and, their mothers shared the same first name - they laughed at this amazing coincidence and quickly fell in love marrying in the LDS Salt Lake City Temple on September 22, 1952.
Keith proudly served in the U.S. Army and was eventually promoted to the rank of Sergeant before his discharge in 1956. He and Marian homesteaded a farm in the Rupert, Idaho Northside area. It was a time of hard work, happiness, dreams and raising a young family. Keith decided to become a funeral director and together they purchased the Shaffer-Jensen Mortuaries in Payette, New Plymouth and later they built the funeral home in Fruitland, Idaho. Keith also later owned and operated funeral homes in Bonners Ferry and Burley, Idaho as well as many other business enterprises around the country.
Keith and Marian served for many years as temple ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple and served a full-time mission at the Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. Keith was a kind and gentle man- dearly loved by all but especially his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His home was always open to them and he provided everyone with a smile and words of encouragement with sage wisdom.
He is survived by his loving wife (Marian), five children- Janice Green (Richard), JoAnne Good, Teresa Marren Yamashita (Wes), Lisa Jensen DeMaiolo (Steve), Russell Jensen (Suzanne); 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his parents Helena (Minnie) Rasmina Hansen and Niels Jensen, his son-in-laws Jason Good and Terry Marren, and his grandson Tyler Jensen.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 6th from 5pm to 7pm at the Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. The funeral will be held Saturday December 7th at 11am with a viewing one hour before at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tyhee Stake Center, 12146 W. Tyhee Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019
