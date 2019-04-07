Keith Eldon Wilson

1937 - 2019

Keith Eldon Wilson died Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 81 in Meridian, Idaho. He was born July 9, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Walter Eldon Wilson and Alma May Baird. He attended schools in Boise, graduating from Boise High School in 1955. He then went to Westmont College in Montecito, California, on a basketball scholarship, where he graduated in education in 1959. He married Suzanne Moore of Pasadena, with whom he had three children. He subsequently received a Master's Degree in education and pursued the field of secondary teaching at Westlake High School, Newbury Park High School and Thousand Oaks High School. He later became an administrator in the Oxnard Union and Canejo Valley School Districts, retiring as the principal of Thousand Oaks High School.

Keith loved music. He had a beautiful singing voice, which gave him many opportunities, including singing in the Westmont Quartet, and even had fun singing backup for many famous people, including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Kay Star. He was Choir Director at First Trinity Presbyterian and later the United Methodist Church in Camarillo for over 20 years.

After his retirement, he worked at mastering golf, living on the River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard, working there as a marshal and later in the pro shop.

At the Boise High School 50-year reunion, Keith reconnected with Sheila Broadbent Wendell, a classmate he had dated during their senior year in high school. They were married in 2010 and enjoyed the last nine years together.

Keith is survived by his wife Sheila; sons Doug (wife Martha) and Randy (wife Robin); brothers Donald (wife Marlene) and Mel (wife Janet) Wilson. Together Keith and Sheila have 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Veranda Assisted Living and the nurses at Treasure Valley Hospice for their kindness and loving care.

A Celebration of Life for Keith will be held Saturday, May 11, 3:00-6:00pm, at the Cadence Clubhouse (southwest corner of Meridian Rd. and Chinden Blvd.) in Meridian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's memory to The or to the Westmont Fund of Westmont College. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary