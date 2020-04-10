|
Kenneth Burton Alsager
October 30, 1935 - March 29, 2020
Kenneth Burton Alsager, 84, of Boise, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Ken was born the fourth of four sons to Lewis O. and Maude (Heck) Alsager in Emmett, Idaho on October 30, 1935, four minutes after his twin brother, Keith. He grew up on a 160 acre farm in Emmett and enjoyed countless hours of pasture ball games with his bothers. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. He went to Emmett schools, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball, and graduating from Emmett High School in 1953.
Upon graduation, he attended Boise Junior College and then the University of Idaho, graduating from the U of I in 1957.
After graduating from college, he began work as a bill collector at Sears. In 1961, he left Sears to start his career at First Security Bank. While there, he held several positions, ultimately being promoted to Vice President. He was especially proud of his selection by the bank to attend the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle. He retired from the bank in 1996 after a 35 year career.
In 1959, he met Bonnie Briggs and they were married in 1960. This June would mark their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ken and Bonnie had three sons - Jon, Mark, and Matt. Ken would spend most of his 30's and 40's going from ballgame to ballgame, choir and band concerts, helping coach some of the boys' teams, showing support for his boys.
He was a member of the Sunrise Optimist Club in Boise for some 20 years, helping organize the 1st youth soccer program in the Boise area, as well as the Special Olympics.
One of his greatest passions was that of a diehard fan of Boise State University athletics, where he was a football and basketball season ticket holder for decades. So devout was he that his first date with Bonnie was to a BJC football game.
He never lost his love of the outdoors, whether it was bird hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, or wood cutting with his not-so-trusty chainsaw, earning him the nickname "Paul Bunyan".
Later in life, when the grandkids were old enough to play ball, he once again rekindled his love of watching youth sports and yelling at umpires and referees. He and Bonnie enjoyed two trips to Europe, a couple to Hawaii, and one to New Zealand.
Ken is survived by his wife Bonnie, sons Jon (Paige), Mark (Shannon), and Matt (Leslie); grandchildren Courtney, Mattie, Lewis, Rachel, and Andie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Maude, brothers Leland, Melvin, and Keith; and grandson Anders.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2020