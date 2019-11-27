|
|
Ken Christianson
8/19/1951-11/17/2019
Kenneth Wayne Christianson was born in Devils Lake, ND to Ralph and Eloise Christianson. The following year they moved to the Seattle area. In 1957 the growing family, which now included Pam, Ken, Laurie and Gary, returned to Devils Lake where Ken was raised and educated. Ken loved the outdoors. He learned to downhill ski at Skyline Skiway and was soon blasting down slopes with his good friend Steve Pine. Summers were spent at his grandparents' farm by Esmond, ND. He learned what hard work was all about, building haystacks, milking cows or working the fields alongside his Grandpa Toso and uncles. Grandma Toso always had a hearty meal ready. Ken perfected her creamed eggs on toast when he retired.
In high school Ken was active in wrestling and track. He graduated in 1969 and went on to 1 ½ years of schooling at Lake Region Jr. College. In the spring of 1971 while in Grand Forks, he and Steve decided to join the military. The Marine Corps officer was the only one on duty that day at the courthouse and waved them in saying, "Hey you fish!!". They laughed, went in and liked what they heard. They soon were on their way to bootcamp at MCRD and then Camp Pendleton. Ken served as a cook to the generals at Camp Courtney in Okinawa. He was discharged in 1973. That summer he took up golf which became a lifelong passion.
In June of 1974 Ken and Barbara Lange were married and spent the summer in Vail, CO. In the fall they return to college at UND in Grand Forks where Ken studied marketing. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta, learned to fly small planes and play the guitar. While playing golf one day he accidentally hit someone else's ball. Days later he was paired with the owner of that ball who commented on said fact. They soon realized they had a story. Jack and Ken became golf partners and good friends. Ken graduated in 1977.
Ken and Barb made their home in Boise, ID and raised son, Jack and daughter, Nicole. Ken was a supervisor for the USPS in Boise. As the state representative for the Postal Supervisors, Ken traveled to Washington DC and lobbied for postal reform. Barb accompanied him on several trips. Sharing a love of history, they included side trips seeing historical places in Williamsburg, Gettysburg and Boston.
After retirement, Ken found more time to do things he enjoyed, woodworking and building things, being outdoors, playing cards, cooking and playing his guitar. He loved music. He also worked part-time as a realtor.
Ken loved his family and being a dad. He taught Jack and Nicole to challenge themselves in what they found interesting. Whether it was a game of chess, shooting hoops on the driveway or a good snowball fight, the fun was on!
Ken's biggest challenge was the 10 month struggle with Glioblastoma and the treatments. He passed peacefully on November 17 with his tennis shoes on. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara (Lange) Christianson, son Jack Christianson and daughter Nicole Christianson both of Boise, sisters Pamela (Clarence) Greene of Devils Lake and Laurie (Jerry) Riemisch of Bismarck, brother Gary (Cheryle) of Bismarck, uncles Jerry Toso of Seattle and Arden (Margaret) Toso of Esmond, several nephews and nieces and cousins.
Ken was a kind, beautiful soul and he will be missed by so many people. We wish to thank all the friends and family that visited and spent time with Ken during his illness. It meant so much to all of us. Ken was an organ/body donor through MedCure. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when his ashes are returned to the family. He will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 27, 2019