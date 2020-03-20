|
Kenneth Dale Ohman
1929 ~ 2020
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Kenneth Dale Ohman passed away at the age of 90.
Ken was born November 29, 1929 in Omaha, Nebraska to Rinold and Willavee (Weaver) Ohman. He had a brother, Lachlan Ohman and a sister, Elaine Ohman.
Ken graduated from University of Nebraska with a BA in Psychology. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952 as a fighter pilot. Upon retiring, he pursued graduate studies at Utah State University.
Ken married Priscilla Ohman (Sachs) after they met on a ship headed home to the US from Japan.
He is survived by four daughters: Julia Ohman (husband, Kacey), Janet DeYoung, Betsy Ohman, Erica Van Leuven (husband, Matt), seven grandchildren: Jayson Ohman, Carson DeYoung, Hailey DeYoung, Ceriah Ohman, Ella Van Leuven, Harrison Van Leuven, Taylor Van Leuven, one great-grandchild: Teagan Ohman, one brother: Lachlan Ohman, and one dog, Clara. The rest of his trusty sidekicks are all waiting for him - Lucy, Lady and the others.
Lt. Col. Kenneth D. Ohman was a USAF fighter pilot, who flew many different fighter jets in his career, but the F-104 was his favorite. He was happiest when he was flying fighter jets and talked often about the beautiful country he flew over. He had a passion for flying fighters and for serving his country.
Ken's first squadron was the 720th in Fairbanks, Alaska, and he was stationed at several different Air Force bases throughout the western United States, and overseas in England and Turkey. He served two tours in Vietnam and was proud to be a "River Rat", a select group of fighter pilots that bravely flew into dangerous Vietnamese territory and went above and beyond.
Lt. Col. Ohman was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and nine Air Medals for his combat actions. His other major awards include: the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.
•The Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded for combat to any officer who distinguished himself in support of operations by "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight"
•The nine Air Medals for combat were awarded to him for "distinction above and beyond that expected of professional airmen"
Some important things to know about Ken:
•He was the most honest man in the world but he cheated when playing Monopoly with his girls. It was the best part of the game!
•He wanted to be a cowboy. As a little boy, he saved every penny so he could buy cowboy boots. He loved those boots so much that he wore them until they were two sizes too tight!
•He had a passion for his horses and his dogs
•Even as life got more difficult for him, he kept his sense of humor!
•Favorite Quote: "Never, Never, Never Give Up" – Winston Churchill
Graveside services will be held 3/23/2020 @ 2:00 PM (Private family only)
Idaho Veterans Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd.
Boise, ID 83714
In lieu of flowers, Ken's family suggests donations to the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association AKA "River Rats", a non-profit that supports veteran pilots and their families. You can donate at www.River-Rats.org
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ken's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 20, 2020