Kenneth Meierotto
1943-2019
Kenneth Meierotto died on May 10th, 2019, at the age of 76. Ken died after a brief battle with a rare brain cancer, and he was surrounded by family and friends in his final days. Ken is survived by his significant other, Kim Hyde and her son Colby Hyde, his three children, Jim, Lisa and Amy Meierotto, five grandchildren Zoe, Dimitri, Charlie, Lukas and Miles, his son-in-law Michail Fragkias, his sister Rosie Ritzman and brother-in-law Dick Ritzman, niece Marianne Gray and spouse Owen Gray, niece Kathleen Ritzman, nephew Daniel Ritzman, and many other family and friends who loved him and shared time with him. Ken was an Idaho native. He worked for the Forest Service and Boise Cascade. He will be remembered as a passionate outdoorsman with a love of pine trees! The family is holding a private Celebration of Life in September 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send a note sharing a memory of Ken to [email protected] These memories will be shared with family. Alternatively, donations may be sent to the Idaho Humane Society. Or, if you feel inspired, please plant a tree in his honor!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019