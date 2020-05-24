Kenneth Kaldhusdal
1961 - 2020
Kenneth Kaldhusdal
March 22, 1961 -
May 12, 2020
Kenneth Kaldhusdal, 59 years old, passed away due to a long battle of health issues. Ken was born on March 22, 1961 to Chris and Marshall Kaldhusdal in Glendale, CA. He graduated Kuna high school in 1979 and received his Civil Engineering degree from the University of Utah (go Utes!) in 1990.
Ken is survived by his two daughters Kayla and Ashley; his parents Chris and Marshall; brothers Curt (Andrea), Glenn, and sister Janet.
A long-time fly fisherman and hunter, he has finally gone fishing. Ken has touched many lives through his engineering career and long after with his sweet, caring, kind manor and of course that cute smile with dimples! He strove to battle his health long enough to see his beloved daughters grow up and graduate from college. He was so proud of them and their accomplishments. Ken loved anything fishing, hunting, dogs, and in the general the great outdoors.
A memorial will be held in Idaho at a future date when we all can gather.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 24, 2020.
