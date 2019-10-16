Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3775 E. Ustick Rd.
Meridian, ID
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3775 E. Ustick Rd
Meridian, ID
Kenneth Kinzel Obituary
Kinzel, Kenneth W., 86, of Meridian, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3775 E. Ustick Rd., Meridian, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Pioneer Cemetery, 460 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019
