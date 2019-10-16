|
Kinzel, Kenneth W., 86, of Meridian, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3775 E. Ustick Rd., Meridian, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Pioneer Cemetery, 460 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019