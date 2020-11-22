Kenneth Moritz Helmig

November 5, 2020

Nampa, Idaho - On Thursday November 5, 2020, Kenneth Moritz Helmig passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Nampa, Idaho.

He was born October 16th, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Wicomico High School in Salisbury, Maryland (class of 1960). He received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy and graduated June 1964 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Following graduation, his assignments in the Air Force included: 3246th Training Squadron, Laughlin AFB, Texas (1964-65);4415th Combat Crew Training Squadron, Shaw AFB, South Carolina (1965-66); 9th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron (TRS), Shaw AFB, South Carolina (1966); 16th TRS at Tan Son Nhut AFB, Vietnam (1966-67);30th TRS at RAF Alconbury, England (1967-70); 10th, 7th, 22nd TRS and 67th Wing at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho (1970-71); 62nd and 16th TRS at Shaw AFB, South Carolina (1971-76); Tactical Air Warfare Center, Eglin AFB, Florida (1976-78);314th Air Division, Youngsan Army Garrison, Seoul Korea (1978–80); Pacific Air Force Headquarters, Hickam AFB, Honolulu, Hawaii (1980–83); 124th Tactical Reconnaissance Group (Idaho Air Guard), Gowen Field, Boise, ID (1983–86)

His awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Commendation Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, and eleven Air Medals. He flew 60 missions over North Viet Nam and 107 missions over Laos and South Viet Nam, totaling 367 combat hours. He had 3000 hours in the RF-4C and an additional 500 hours in other AF aircraft including: T-33, T-37, T-38 and T-39. Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1986, he worked as a commercial pilot for Boise Cascade Aviation, retiring in May 2000 with 3000 hours in the Learjet and 3000 hours in the Falcon 50.

Ken was a supportive, loving husband and father. His passion for flying planes and sailing boats was evident his whole life – his favorite plane was the Spitfire. He enjoyed traveling the US with his wife Carole & their cats. Among his many interests were astronomy, history, economics, and computers.

Ken was preceded by his Father, Herman and Mother, Doris. He is survived by his loving wife Carole and three children Ken Helmig (Samantha), Susan VanMetre (Darrell), & stepson Kelly O'Steen, sister Marjorie Tine (late husband Charles), nephew Greg Tine (Jennifer), Mike Tine (Amanda), and niece Missy Reynolds (Brian) among many other family members and life-long friends.

Due to the COVID pandemic we have opted to forego a limited funeral service and wait the necessary amount of time to be able to pay the proper respect and honor he truly deserves. Announcement to follow once planned.





