Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 N. Cloverdale Rd.
Boise, ID
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 N. Cloverdale Rd.
Boise, ID
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Kenneth Ray Richey Ray Richey


1935 - 2020
Kenneth Ray Richey Ray Richey Obituary
Kenneth Ray Richey
1935~2020
Kenneth Ray Richey, 84, of Boise, ID went to sing and dance with his Heavenly Father, Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a very full life. Ken was known for his kind and gentle nature, sharing a smile and a laugh with everyone he met. Ken will be greatly missed by many.
Ken is survived by his sweet wife Rhea, children Wayne Richey, Kenny Richey Jr. (Karen) and Tricia Stoesser. Grandchildren Tarek, Nicole (Jesse), Levi, Ashley, Jennifer, Erica, Adam and great-grandson Macaiden. Rhea's children Chris (Anga), Jay, David (Shirley) Valeasquez, Lisa (Joe) Heiker and sister Vera Miller. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, and his six siblings.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, with services to follow at 2:30 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. Boise 83713.
Burial services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, February 10th at 11:00 am for close family and friends.
For full obituary, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com/listings
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020
