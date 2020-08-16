Kenneth Riley Frazier
1924 - 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Riley Frazier, age 95, of Payette, ID passed away Monday, August 10th at Grace Independent Living in Boise, ID. Ken was interred at a private graveside ceremony with family who will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe for all. Condolences may be made to the family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com
Ken was born August 30, 1924 in Fruitland, ID to James Edgar and Marjory Dewey Sherer Frazier, the youngest of 3 brothers and 1 sister. He grew up on the family farm/orchard and attended elementary school in a 2 room schoolhouse on Washoe Road. He attended high school at Fruitland and participated in sports and was elected Student Body President, graduating in 1941. He joined the Army Air Corps after graduation and served 3 years, first in training in Spokane, WA in the Army Signal Corps and then as a cadet in flight training at Randolph Field in Texas when the war ended. On his return home he married Ila Mae "Ike" Olson on June 17, 1945. The couple honeymooned in McCall, ID and returned to Payette where he built their family home and raised their two children, Tom and Peg. Ken and Ike just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Ken worked at the Bridgeford Packing Plant in Ontario until going to work at the Payette Post Office in 1949. He started as a temporary mailman and worked up the ranks as carrier, clerk, supervisor, becoming Postmaster in 1979. As Postmaster, he received several honors including being named Outstanding Post Office of the year in 1982. He retired in 1983, and went on to work in community service organizations, including the Help Them To Hope organization, volunteer worker for WICAP, and with the Ontario Elks lodge delivering Christmas baskets. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church, Payette Chamber of Commerce, Payette Kiwanis Club as well as a life member of BPOE. He was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and skiing. He served as a member of the National Ski Patrol and patrolled
Hitt Mountain ski hill near Cambridge. He was very involved with Tom and Peg's upbringing, attending all their sporting events, teaching them to ski and spending summers in McCall. Ken and Ike enjoyed hosting neighborhood parties and fish fries with neighbors Christians, Welches and Hanigans. He was a talented repairman and tinkerer, and helped numerous Payette residents fix their pipes, repair windows and other odd jobs to help those in need. When not helping others, Ken and Ike enjoyed traveling and cruising the US in their retirement. He enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather which brought a twinkle to his eye. He will be remembered as a hardworking, honest, kind, generous man who never judged and continuously offered support and encouragement. He was always smiling and charmed the pants off anyone he met. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his wife Ike, son Tom (Elaine) and daughter Peggy (Steven), Grandsons Jason (Andi), Joe (Jen), Brook (Jerilyn) and Patrick, Granddaughters Carly (Ben), Sarah (Aaron) and Taylor (David), as well as great grandkids Kellan, Brenton, Ronan; Mason, James; Savannah, Delaney; PJ, Casey; Riley, Maddy, Ellie, Georgia; Millie; great-great grandson Ashton. The family looks forward to meeting with friends and family in the safe but hopefully not too distant future when we can share our stories of Dad and the wonderful life he enjoyed to the fullest.