Kenneth (Ken) Benson

Aug 2, 1929-Feb 10, 2019

Kenneth (Ken) Benson, age 89, died at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise in the early morning of Sunday, February 10th, 2019, of natural causes. Ken was born in New Lisbon Wisconsin on August 2, 1929, and raised on his parent's dairy farm. Ken attended the University of Wisconsin where he studied and met his wife of 67 years, Sally. He then deployed to Korea and Japan for the Korean War, assigned to the new psychological warfare unit, First Radio Broadcasting and Leaflet Group. He helped write and produce radio shows under the callsign "The Voice of the United Nations Command". Upon his return, he attended law school at the University of Wisconsin.

In 1958 Ken answered a blind ad in the Wall Street Journal which led to a 23-year career at Kohler Company. He started in the legal department and ended his career as Senior Vice-President. After leaving Kohler, he joined Vollrath Company, where he retired as President and Chief Operating Officer in 1989. Ken believed strongly in serving his community. During his 33 years in Sheboygan, he participated on 12 boards of community organizations. He not only served on the Board of the Sheboygan Community Players but acted in numerous plays.

After retirement, Ken and Sally moved to Pine Knoll Shores, NC where they were instrumental in building St. Francis of the Sea Episcopal Church. In 2007, Ken and Sally moved to Boise to live closer to their youngest son and his family. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Otillia (Olson) and his sister, Mildred (Mack). He is survived by his wife Alice (Sally), and children, Jennifer of Boise, Elizabeth (Daniel) Benson Forer of Encino, CA, Kenneth (Lavonne) of Minneapolis, Jonathan of Ely, MN, Nathan (Jessica) of Boise, and seven grandsons – Benjamin and Nathaniel Forer, Carl, Dylan, Elijah, Alex and Isaac Benson. We thank the Idaho State Veterans Home and Maria Toscano, Leslie Anderson, Lori Charlier for their loving care of Ken. Arrangements by the Idaho Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Idaho State Veterans Home, 20 Collins Rd, Boise, ID 83702. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary