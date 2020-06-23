Kenneth Wade Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Kenneth Wade Mitchell, 83, of Boise, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Ken was born February 24, 1937 in Boston, Massachusetts, the fourth son to Albert and Mary Mitchell. After graduating from Boston Technical High School, Ken attended Bentley College and later joined the U.S. Air Force. Ken was co-owner of Shannon Distributing, a local wholesale food services company, for many years.
Ken married Mary Ellen (Hamilton) Dietrich in 1985, growing his family to four children, four step-children and their families.
In their retirement years, Ken and Mary enjoyed fishing, camping, travel, and spending time with their many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, Shaun and brother, Albert.
Ken is survived by sons: Greg (Melanie) Mitchell and Norman (J'Nette) Mitchell; daughter, Alyson (Matt) Burrows; step-sons: Thomas Dietrich and Peter Dietrich; step-daughter, Susie (Kerry) Kenison; brothers, Norman and Jerry Mitchell; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3775 E. Ustick in Meridian, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are at your discretion. Committal services with military honors will be held at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Remembrances may be left online for Ken's family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Please contact Accent Funeral Home at 208-888-5833 for a link to attend the service virtually.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 23, 2020.