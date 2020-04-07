|
Kenneth Wilbur Renfro
1935 ~ 2020
Kenneth "Kenny" Wilbur Renfro, age 84, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho passed away at home on April 2nd 2020 surrounded by family. Kenny was born on October 11, 1935 in Nampa, Idaho to Millard (Shorty) & Mildred Renfro. He spent a great deal of his childhood at the Star Ranch in Placerville in which, the Ranft's, Mildred's family owned. Kenny attended school at Boise High & started working for his Dad's logging business, M.W. Renfro & Sons, at a very young age.
He married the love of his life, Joyce Stephenson, on November 6th 1954. Together they had 6 children; Cynthia, Marilyn (Sandy), Bobbi Jo, Mike (Vickie), Todd (Wendy) & Ryan (April). They built their home in Horseshoe Bend where they raised their family & he eventually purchased Clarkson's Ranch off Harris Creek. He often said it was a place for his family to live & enjoy and referred to it as "Paradise".
Kenny enjoyed racing at Meridian Speedway from approximately 1964 -1969 where he raced his cars that were appropriately named 'Logger Special' & 'Logger Deluxe'. Another one of his passions was shooting trap. Anyone that was around Kenny at the trap club can still remember him lecturing them to "keep your head down", "don't peek" & "follow through". He passed these hobbies down to his children and they all enjoyed years of racing and shooting together. However, his biggest love of all was for Logging. Not only did he get to spend time in the woods on his Link-Belt & D-5/527 CATs, but he was also surrounded by loved ones while continuing the family business that "Shorty" had started so many years ago. People that knew Kenny know that he was good at everything he tried, the most selfless man & hands down the hardest working person they have ever met.
The family would like to say a special 'thank you' to all caregivers that cared for Dad & Grandpa Kenny during his last few years. Your services & companionship allowed him to stay at his home as he wanted.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 2 daughters. He is survived by his wife, 2 siblings & their families, 4 children & their spouses, 13 grandchildren and his great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Caryn Renfro's recovery.
