Kent William Ball
80 years
Kent William Ball, 80, of Salmon Idaho passed away November 18th, 2019 in Boise, Idaho, after a long battle with multiple health issues. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Kent was born October 22, 1939 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, to William and Arlene Virginia (Stroup) Ball. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1957. He immediately joined the Air Force to be an aircraft mechanic and was shipped off to Okinawa after basic training. From there he was stationed at Eglin Air Force base. Kent left the Air Force in 1961 and headed to college at Stevens Point with the intent of becoming a Mechanical engineer. He quickly decided that there was too much math involved and changed his major to Fisheries Management. He graduated from Stevens Point with a Bachelors with Honors in Fisheries Management. He then moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where he attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a Masters in Fisheries Management in 1971. Kent moved to Salmon, Idaho, in 1974 to work for Idaho Fish and Game. He was employed with them for nearly 30 years when he retired in 2000. In retirement, Kent enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter with a great group of friends he had there. He was also self-taught to play guitars and enjoyed teaching others to play as well. He also enjoyed working with wood all thought out his life. Kent made many tried and true friendships throughout his life who have went out of their way to come to visit him and bring him coffee and treats during his long stay in the hospital. Kent is survived by his son Travis Ball and Travis's wife Beth of Nevada. His 4 grandchildren Allison, Trent, Jessica and Ethan Ball of Rexburg, Idaho. His brother Terry and Joanne Ball and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019